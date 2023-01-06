IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $435.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.17 and its 200-day moving average is $409.26.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.