IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.