IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $493,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.38. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.