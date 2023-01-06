IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $537,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen upped their target price on YETI to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.51.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

