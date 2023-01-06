IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

