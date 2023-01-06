IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

ITW stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $248.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

