IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $226,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $53.59 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

