IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 2,075 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $21,649,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,043 shares of company stock worth $175,283 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

