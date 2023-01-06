IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 39,237 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.