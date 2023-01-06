IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Endava Price Performance

Endava Profile

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.