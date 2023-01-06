IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $336.08 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

