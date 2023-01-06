IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 159 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $701.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $706.56 and a 200 day moving average of $660.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

