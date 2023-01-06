IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 159 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $701.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.56 and a 200 day moving average of $660.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $899.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.21.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

