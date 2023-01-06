IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,667 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.9 %

ATGE stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.