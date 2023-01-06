IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Laureate Education Dividend Announcement

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

