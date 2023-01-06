IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $123.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $173.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

