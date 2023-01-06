IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

