IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 284,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $265.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

