iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 437.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
