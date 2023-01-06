iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 437.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.