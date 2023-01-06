iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 231,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 1,009,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IQLT opened at $32.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

