iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $166,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

