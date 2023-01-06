iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

