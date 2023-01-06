iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.