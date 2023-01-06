iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

