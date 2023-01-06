iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.