iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Lessened by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

