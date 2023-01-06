IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IX Acquisition were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IX Acquisition by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXAQU opened at $10.37 on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

