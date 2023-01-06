Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

