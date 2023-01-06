Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,159 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

