Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 26,023 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

