Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

