Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

