Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pharos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pharos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
OTCMKTS:SOCLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Pharos Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.42.
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
