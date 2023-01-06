Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.74. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.