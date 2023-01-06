Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 376,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 846,048 shares.The stock last traded at $39.68 and had previously closed at $34.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.