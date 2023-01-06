Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PCG stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after buying an additional 379,827 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

