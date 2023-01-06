Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€185.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($181.91) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €149.50 ($159.04) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €190.00 ($202.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €158.45. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($123.80).
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
