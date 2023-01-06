Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Parsons Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Parsons’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE:PSN opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

