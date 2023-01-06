JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.78 and a beta of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $4,106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

