JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £135 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.63) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($126.51) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £114.65 ($138.13).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

LON AZN opened at £117.10 ($141.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is £107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a 52 week high of £117.46 ($141.52). The company has a market capitalization of £181.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,152.38.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

