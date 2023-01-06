Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

