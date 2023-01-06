Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.8 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $129.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($136.17) to €123.00 ($130.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

