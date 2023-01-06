KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.84 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

