Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

KNX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

