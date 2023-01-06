Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %
KNX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
