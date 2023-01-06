Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Denny’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $398.17 million 1.46 $78.07 million $1.67 6.10 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

This table compares Denny’s and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 23.78% -58.33% 7.31% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Denny’s and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s presently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%.

Summary

Denny’s beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

