L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $206.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.