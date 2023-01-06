LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNXSF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $40.50 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

