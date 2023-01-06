Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

