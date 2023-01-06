LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.