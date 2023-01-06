Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Livent by 23.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Livent by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

